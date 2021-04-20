Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,898,000 after purchasing an additional 219,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,514 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.88 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

