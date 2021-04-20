Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after purchasing an additional 377,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

