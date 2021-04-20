Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $7.67 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 574,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,000. Lumen Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

