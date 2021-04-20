Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,865 shares during the period. B&G Foods comprises approximately 1.8% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of B&G Foods worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

