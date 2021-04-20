Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 284,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 22,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,359,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,935,000 after buying an additional 58,382 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 43,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $472,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

