Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,649 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

