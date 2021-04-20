Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 284,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after buying an additional 1,961,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,275,000 after buying an additional 461,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,783,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

