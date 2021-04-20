Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,160 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.41.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

