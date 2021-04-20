Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,915 shares during the period. PPL accounts for about 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

