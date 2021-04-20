Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.