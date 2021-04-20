Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 37,865 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,865 shares during the quarter. B&G Foods accounts for 1.8% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of B&G Foods worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in B&G Foods by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $4,160,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

