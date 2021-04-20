Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 4,437 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Compass Diversified accounts for 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Compass Diversified worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 50.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $55,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CODI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

