Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 8,090 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,674 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.