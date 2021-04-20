Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $2.41 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unilever by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE UL opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

