Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $7.67 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 574,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,000. Lumen Technologies makes up 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 429.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,534,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.