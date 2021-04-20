Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $499.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

