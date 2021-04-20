Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 48,172 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

