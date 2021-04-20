Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 202,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Glatfelter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $712.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Glatfelter by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

