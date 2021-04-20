GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,500 by Kepler Capital Markets

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,533.80 ($20.04).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 7.59 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,330.41 ($17.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,876,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,281.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,343.37. The company has a market cap of £66.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.