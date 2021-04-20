GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. 558,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 32.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.