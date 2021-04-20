GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.70. 558,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,070. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

