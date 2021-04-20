GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Shares of GSK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.70. 558,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,070. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
