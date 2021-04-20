Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.92

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.51. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 1,858 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

