Global Cryptocurrency Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $203.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.82 or 0.00477714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

Global Cryptocurrency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

