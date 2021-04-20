Global Ports (LON:GPH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Monday. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £77.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.83.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

