Global Social Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $179,719.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $179,719.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

