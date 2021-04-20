GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,651.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $28,651.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,462.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.01 or 0.04161397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $956.91 or 0.01725324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.39 or 0.00471285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.07 or 0.00715934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.99 or 0.00548096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00061840 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.23 or 0.00447570 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.39 or 0.00249516 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

