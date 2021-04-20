GNY Market Cap Hits $231.12 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, GNY has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $231.12 million and approximately $734,112.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00067160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00089643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00649894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

