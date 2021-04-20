goeasy Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSY. Cormark upped their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$151.50.

Shares of GSY opened at C$147.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$35.26 and a 1-year high of C$151.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$128.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.72.

In other news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,346,516.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.