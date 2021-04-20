Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.93

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.55. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 22,127 shares.

GMLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Indonesia, Brazil, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 2, 2021, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

