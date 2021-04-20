Gold Poker Price Hits $0.0034 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 99.9% higher against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $17,812.31 and $749.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00062055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00272399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004470 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.11 or 0.00964440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.40 or 0.00663623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,231.93 or 0.99671795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

