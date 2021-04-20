Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $234,511.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00277751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.13 or 0.00931063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.21 or 0.99643797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00638895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.