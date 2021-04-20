Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.75. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,109,240 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $1,569,437.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,063,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

