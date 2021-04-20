GoldFund 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $432.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $265,820.00 and approximately $432.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

