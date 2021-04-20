Golem Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Golem has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $460.63 million and approximately $19.27 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00092775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.73 or 0.00639421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

