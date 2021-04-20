Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $12.80

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $12.45. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 631 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRCL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.