Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $280.20

Grainger plc (LON:GRI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.20 ($3.66) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.71). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 279.80 ($3.66), with a volume of 1,109,647 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 309 ($4.04).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 273.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 11.30.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £301.40 ($393.78).

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

