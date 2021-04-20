Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $132,600.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,941,209 shares in the company, valued at $25,164,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $359,283.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $694,716.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $164,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $889,103.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $1,024,754.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 389,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $183,065.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $148,470.00.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 5,871,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,972,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.