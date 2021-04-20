Grand City Properties (GYC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grand City Properties (FRA: GYC) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €25.50 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Grand City Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/15/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €25.80 ($30.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Grand City Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/16/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €24.80 ($29.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GYC traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.58 ($26.56). 271,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Grand City Properties S.A. has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.76.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

