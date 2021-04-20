Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

