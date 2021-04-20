Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0720 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $1,695.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.32 or 0.00466568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.