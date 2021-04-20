Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Trading Down 0.3%

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.04 and last traded at $35.04. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCGMF)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

