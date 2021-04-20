Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.29

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.29 and traded as high as C$44.05. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$43.97, with a volume of 174,068 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -29.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.62.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.58). The company had revenue of C$62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

