Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$36.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

GWO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (down from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.80.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

TSE:GWO traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$34.73. 37,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,330. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$19.13 and a twelve month high of C$35.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,059.69. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,370.07. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.