Great-West Lifeco’s (GWO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (down from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.50 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.80.

GWO stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.73. 37,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$19.13 and a 1 year high of C$35.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.52. The company has a market cap of C$32.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at C$108,059.69. Insiders bought a total of 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420 in the last 90 days.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

