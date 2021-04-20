Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Trading Down 4.7%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 16,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 38,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27.

About Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

