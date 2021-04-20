Greggs (LON:GRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,372.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,372 ($30.99) and last traded at GBX 2,357 ($30.79), with a volume of 18761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,342 ($30.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,193.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,856.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -181.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 85,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28), for a total transaction of £1,786,430.16 ($2,333,982.44). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44), for a total value of £23,300 ($30,441.60). Insiders have sold 115,562 shares of company stock worth $244,693,991 over the last three months.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

