Gresham House (LON:GHE) Trading Down 1%

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 810 ($10.58) and last traded at GBX 815 ($10.65). Approximately 29,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 101,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 823 ($10.75).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 959 ($12.53) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 803.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 785.39. The company has a market cap of £267.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. Gresham House’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

In other Gresham House news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total transaction of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

About Gresham House (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

