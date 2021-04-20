Grid+ Market Cap Achieves $9.12 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $65,238.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00643894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00049235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

