Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. Grifols has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $21.88.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

