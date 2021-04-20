Grin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.36 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $62.49 million and $18.36 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,725.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.25 or 0.04155531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $993.79 or 0.01751929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.36 or 0.00469562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.94 or 0.00742071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.79 or 0.00542602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.32 or 0.00444803 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00242787 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 71,061,660 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

